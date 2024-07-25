Half Year 2024 Ucb SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Antje Witte - Ucb SA - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning. Good afternoon. Good evening. Welcome to the UCB half-year 2024 Capital Market call. My name is Antje. I'm the Head of Investor Relations at UCB.



This video conference is being recorded. You can find the presentation in our Download Center on the website if you dial in by phone. The presentation and the following Q&A session are intended for institutional capital market participants.



With this, I'd like you to introduce to our speakers today, our CEO, Jean-Christophe Tellier; Emmanuel Caeymaex, Chief Commercial Officer; our CFO, Sandrine Dufour; and our Chief Medical Officer, Iris Loew-Friedrich will join for the Q&A session. Jean-Christophe, over to you, please.



Jean-