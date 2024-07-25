Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Antje Witte - Ucb SA - Head of Investor Relations
Good morning. Good afternoon. Good evening. Welcome to the UCB half-year 2024 Capital Market call. My name is Antje. I'm the Head of Investor Relations at UCB.
Before I introduce you to the agenda and hand over to the speakers today, I'd like to make some remarks. This video conference is being recorded. You can find the presentation in our Download Center on the website if you dial in by phone. The presentation and the following Q&A session are intended for institutional capital market participants. If you're not, please disconnect now. This presentation and the following Q&A session are covered by the disclaimer and Safe Harbor statement as stated on slide 2 of the slide deck. Please read this carefully.
With this, I'd like you to introduce to our speakers today, our CEO, Jean-Christophe Tellier; Emmanuel Caeymaex, Chief Commercial Officer; our CFO, Sandrine Dufour; and our Chief Medical Officer, Iris Loew-Friedrich will join for the Q&A session. Jean-Christophe, over to you, please.
Jean-
Half Year 2024 Ucb SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...