Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Record high figures of revenue and EBITDA, driven by strong demand related to nearshoring.

Net income almost doubled to MXN222 million, a 98% growth compared to the same quarter last year.

Shift in focus to more profitable B2B business in the last mile division, expecting benefits by Q4 2024.

Reduction in CapEx by approximately MXN600 million without affecting expansion plans.

Strong cash flow generation and a prudent debt utilization approach, maintaining debt level below 2.5 times.

Negative Points

Timing lag between CapEx investments and actual revenue generation, affecting immediate returns.

Price disruption in the B2C parcel market for 18 months with no immediate signs of normalization.

Restructuring expenses of approximately MXN25 million this quarter, with additional one-time expenses expected in Q3.

Severe storms and border closures in the Nordic region caused temporary disruptions and additional costs.

Margin compression in the logistics and technology division due to adjustments in the B2C service.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Under the revised CapEx plans, how should we think about your top line growth? Will it still be in the double-digit zone?

A: Yes, we will continue to see double-digit growth in terms of revenue despite the reduction in CapEx for 2024, driven by strong demand for our services.

Q: When you say you plan to be cash flow neutral, does that cover CapEx, working capital needs, and interest expenses?

A: For this year, it will cover CapEx and working capital. Once efficiencies are fully realized, we expect positive free cash flow, including financial expenses.

Q: Can you discuss the impact on margins from the personnel and cargo segments and when we should see improvements?

A: We expect margins to improve starting in the third quarter due to continued revenue growth, efficiencies in the last mile division, and adjustments in operating and administrative structures.

Q: Can you provide an update on M&A opportunities?

A: We continue to review opportunities and will pursue M&A only if it is very attractive for the company. We remain active in this area.

Q: Could you explain the margin difference between B2C and B2B last mile services?

A: Margins in B2C services were close to zero due to negative margins. With the efficiencies we are implementing, we expect high single-digit margins in the last mile services by the fourth quarter.

Q: How are you perceiving competition, especially with your price increases?

A: The price increase initiative is taking place mainly in the second half of the year and has been successful so far.

Q: Can you provide more details on the reorganization of the last mile division and its financial impact?

A: We estimate around MXN200 million in restructuring costs next quarter, but expect annual savings of approximately MXN700 million from these efficiencies.

Q: When do you expect to see the benefits of the MXN700 million in efficiencies?

A: We expect to see these benefits starting in the fourth quarter of this year, with efficiencies coming from various areas, not just the last mile services.

Q: How much of the cargo business impact stemmed from the border closure versus Tropical Storm Alberto?

A: Both phenomena caused border closures and delays, leading to a temporary revenue delay but not a permanent loss.

Q: Can you provide guidance on the number of buses expected by year-end in the people mobility segment?

A: We expect to have around 8,500 operating units by year-end, reflecting growth in line with our expectations.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.