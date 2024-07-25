Q1 2025 Laurus Labs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Monish Shah - Antique Stock Broking - Investor Relations



Thank you, Seema. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Laurus Labs Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. Today we have with us Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO, and Mr. VV Ravi Kumar, Executive Director and CFO and Vivek from the IR team. On behalf of Antique Stockbroking, I thank Laurus management for giving us the opportunity to host this call.



I would now like to hand the call over to Dr. Satya for his opening remarks. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Satyanarayana Chava - Laurus Labs Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Monish, for your introduction. Thank you all for joining us on our Q1 FY25 results