Jul 24, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is John, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, welcome everyone to the Knight-Swift Transportation second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



Speakers from today's call will be Adam Miller Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Hess Chief Financial Officer; Brad Stewart, Treasurer, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Stewart, the meeting is now yours.



Brad Stewart - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasurer



Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Today, we plan to discuss topics related to the results of the quarter, current market conditions and our earnings guidance. We have slides to accompany this call, which are posted on our investor website. Our call is scheduled to last one hour.



Following our commentary, we will answer questions related to these topics in order to get to as many participants as possible, we limit the questions to one per