Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Solid EPS and Customer Satisfaction Gains Amid Mixed Financial Metrics

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) reports steady earnings and highest customer satisfaction scores since 2017, despite challenges in deposit growth and interest expenses.

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS at $0.74, adjusted EPS at $0.52 (flat versus Q1).
  • Loan Growth: Average loan growth of $211 million, led by commercial and prime/super prime auto book.
  • Core Customer Deposits: Decreased by less than 1%.
  • Net Interest Income: Decreased by $1 million.
  • Total Interest Expense: $196 million for the quarter.
  • Capital Ratios: CET1 at 9.68%, a 25 basis point increase relative to Q1.
  • Non-Interest Income: $65 million for the quarter.
  • Non-Interest Expense: $196 million for the quarter.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses (ACLL): Increased by $2 million to $390 million.
  • Net Charge-Offs: $21 million for the quarter.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $23 million for the quarter.
  • Customer Satisfaction: Highest net promoter scores since 2017.
  • Deposit Balances per New Checking Customer: 26% increase year-to-date compared to 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Associated Banc-Corp (ASB, Financial) reported a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the quarter, including a one-time $33 million tax benefit.
  • The company saw a significant improvement in customer satisfaction scores, achieving the highest net promoter scores since 2017.
  • ASB experienced a net positive growth in consumer checking households in both Q1 and Q2, with the fastest rate of growth in over a decade.
  • The company has added several new loan verticals and expanded its commercial team, contributing to a diversified asset base.
  • ASB's credit performance remains solid, with decreases in delinquencies, criticized loans, and net charge-offs compared to the prior quarter.

Negative Points

  • Average core customer deposits decreased by less than 1%, reflecting a slower deposit growth quarter.
  • The pace of loan growth slowed in several categories due to payoffs and slightly lower loan demand in an elevated rate environment.
  • Total interest expense for the quarter was $196 million, indicating ongoing funding cost pressures.
  • ASB's net interest margin (NIM) decreased by 4 basis points due to higher funding costs and asset yield impacts.
  • The company now expects total loan growth to land at the lower end of its original range of 4% to 6% due to market conditions and increased CRE payoffs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the net interest income guidance and expected margin expansion for the rest of the year?
A: Andrew Harmening (President, CEO): We expect deposit and loan growth in both the third and fourth quarters, leading to steady NIM expansion throughout the second half of the year. Derek Meyer (CFO): Yes, we expect sequential increases in net interest income and margin expansion in both quarters, with a handful of basis points each.

Q: Was the FDIC assessment adjustment in the second quarter a negative adjustment?
A: Derek Meyer (CFO): Yes, it was a $2 million unwind of an accrual based on receiving the actual bill from the FDIC.

Q: What is driving the expected expense increase in the back half of the year?
A: Derek Meyer (CFO): The increase is personnel-driven due to new hires and investments in account acquisition, marketing, and segmentation to support growth.

Q: Can you provide more color on the expected margin expansion in the back half of the year?
A: Derek Meyer (CFO): The expansion is more mix-driven, with continued benefits from the investment portfolio and auto book, as well as expected C&I growth from new RMs. We also anticipate a more efficient deposit cost structure with potential Fed rate cuts.

Q: What factors are contributing to the lower loan growth expectation?
A: Andrew Harmening (President, CEO): We are still within our forecast range, but at the lower end due to proactive management of our CRE book and slower auto demand. However, our pipelines are up, and we expect new RM hires to contribute to growth in the second half.

Q: How many of the planned 26 RM hires have been completed?
A: Andrew Harmening (President, CEO): We have completed 10 net hires and expect to reach 100% by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Q: What gives you confidence in the expected loan and deposit growth in the back half of the year?
A: Andrew Harmening (President, CEO): Our pipelines are up, and we expect less negative impact from CRE paydowns. On the deposit side, we have improved consumer capabilities and added RMs, with positive trends in household growth and customer satisfaction.

Q: What is the outlook for non-interest-bearing demand deposits?
A: Derek Meyer (CFO): We expect non-interest-bearing deposits to grow a few hundred million between now and the end of the year, with a focus on consumer growth and improved customer retention.

Q: How do you plan to manage expenses with the expected new hires?
A: Andrew Harmening (President, CEO): We continuously look for areas to cut expenses to invest in growth. This approach has been effective, and we expect to manage expenses similarly in 2025.

Q: Can you provide details on the $81 million of office CRE loans that matured in the first half of the year?
A: Derek Meyer (CFO): It was a mix of loans that we kept, paid off via sale, or refinanced. We expect a similar approach for the remaining maturities in the second half of the year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.