Laurus Labs Ltd (BOM:540222) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Resilient Margins Amid Flattish Revenue Growth

Despite subdued EBITDA margins and flattish revenue growth, Laurus Labs Ltd (BOM:540222) maintains strong gross margins and significant investments in future growth.

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: INR1,195 crore, flattish growth of 1% year-on-year.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained above 50%, specifically at 65% due to product mix and cost savings.
  • EBITDA Margin: 14%, subdued due to lower asset utilization and dilution from investments.
  • Net Debt: INR2,636 crore.
  • Capex: INR125 crore invested in Q1 FY25.
  • Diluted EPS: 0.23 for Q1 FY25.
  • CDMO Division Revenue: INR214 crore.
  • Generic API Division Revenue: INR664 crore, 10% growth year-on-year.
  • ARV API Revenue: INR400 crore.
  • Oncology API Revenue: INR120 crore, 20% growth year-on-year.
  • Other API Segments Revenue: INR144 crore, 6% growth year-on-year.
  • Generic Formulation Revenue: INR274 crore, 4% decrease year-on-year.
  • Bio Division Revenue: INR43 crore.
  • R&D Spending: 5.4% of sales for Q1 FY25, increased by 83% year-on-year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Laurus Labs Ltd (BOM:540222, Financial) maintained a strong gross margin above 50%, demonstrating resilience despite pricing pressures in generic APIs.
  • The company reported a 10% growth in oncology APIs, with Q1 sales reaching INR120 crore.
  • Laurus Labs Ltd (BOM:540222) has invested significantly in expanding its development and manufacturing capabilities, which is expected to support long-term growth.
  • The company is engaged in over 70 active CDMO projects, indicating a robust pipeline and strong customer confidence.
  • Laurus Labs Ltd (BOM:540222) successfully passed 32 quality audits, including US FDA inspections, without any critical findings, showcasing strong compliance and quality standards.

Negative Points

  • The company's EBITDA margin remained subdued at 14% due to lower asset utilization and dilution from investments in growth projects.
  • Revenue growth was flattish at 1%, with total income from operations at INR1,195 crore, indicating limited top-line expansion.
  • Sequential sales in the cardiovascular, diabetes, and asthma API segments declined by 24%, primarily due to timing issues in CMO contract deliveries.
  • The generic formulation space saw a 4% decrease in overall revenues year-on-year, impacted by global agencies' buying patterns in ARV formulations.
  • Net debt stood at INR2,636 crore, reflecting a significant leverage that could pose financial risks if not managed effectively.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How many of the 28 customer audits conducted in Q1 were CDMO client audits, and what draws these customers to Laurus Labs?
A: At least half of the audits were done by CDMO customers. The audits are a mix of periodic audits and new customer onboarding. The increase in visits and audits reflects growing customer confidence in Laurus Labs' capabilities.

Q: With the new genome Valley Center coming up, how confident is Laurus Labs about the demand for CDMO services given the significant increase in scientists and fixed costs?
A: Laurus Labs is confident as most resources are allocated to late-stage projects for big pharma, which have a higher certainty of success. The expanded R&D capabilities will also help in taking on more early-stage projects.

Q: How much of the ARV sales were recorded for the quarter, and what explains the sharp jump in gross margin?
A: ARV API sales were around INR400 crore, and formulation sales were INR552 crore. The gross margin improvement is due to a favorable product mix, significant increase in oncology sales, and cost savings from raw material price negotiations and process improvements.

Q: What is the expected CapEx for the new formulation facility at Vizag, and over what period will this investment be made?
A: The investment for the Vizag formulation facility is expected to be around INR200 crore, and it is anticipated to be ready by mid-2026.

Q: How does Laurus Labs see the leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) settling as capacity utilization increases?
A: The leverage ratio is expected to improve as EBITDA increases. The target is to reduce the net debt to EBITDA ratio to less than 2.5 by the end of March 2025.

Q: What is the outlook for the ARV and non-ARV mix over the next one to three years?
A: The overall ARV franchise is expected to remain around INR2,400 crore to INR2,500 crore. As other business segments grow, the percentage contribution from ARVs will decrease, although the quantum will remain the same.

Q: How much of the INR2,600 crore CapEx is currently being utilized, and how much is not being utilized?
A: About three-fourths of the INR2,600 crore investment is for CDMO projects. The current capacity utilization for CDMO projects is low, around 10% to 20%, as the projects are not yet commercial.

Q: What is the nature of the CDMO business opportunities, and are there any large contracts in the final stages of negotiation?
A: Laurus Labs is leveraging its bio-catalysis and continuous flow chemistry expertise for late-stage clinical programs. The company is in discussions for large contracts, and the capabilities are being demonstrated in partner products' registration files.

Q: What is the expected CapEx for the next two years, and how will it be allocated?
A: The expected CapEx for the next two years is between INR1,800 crore to INR2,000 crore, with the majority allocated to CDMO and some to FDF for specific customer requirements.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.