Chief Financial Officer Michael Brophy sold 2,359 shares of Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial) on July 26, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 75,059 shares of the company.

Natera Inc specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics with a focus on prenatal, oncological, and organ health tests. The company's innovative technologies provide detailed genetic information that supports medical decisions and patient management.

Over the past year, Michael Brophy has sold a total of 93,023 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within Natera Inc, where there have been 93 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Natera Inc were priced at $104.39 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $12.60 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Natera Inc is $71.79 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.45.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's valuation and future prospects.

