Half Year 2024 Capgemini SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Aiman Ezzat - Capgemini SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Board, Director



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for the H1 2024 results call. And today, I'll be joined by our CFO, Nivedita Bhagat and our COO, Olivier Sevillia. So as anticipated, the demand environment began to show some signs of improvement in Q2, most notably in North America, globally, clients continued to prioritize efficiency through cost transformation programs and the demand for this press release remained relatively tamed.



Revenues in H1 stands at EUR11,138 million, so down 2.6% at constant exchange rates and as previously stated, Q1 proved to be the trough and revenue growth rate improved in Q2 coming at minus 1.9% at constant exchange rate versus minus 3.3% in Q1.



Bookings totaled EUR11,793 million in H1, leading to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06 for the period. The booking trends also improved in Q2. The book-to-bill in Q2 was 1.09, which is above historical average and reflect that there is still ongoing robust commercial momentum. The H1 operating