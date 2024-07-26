Half Year 2024 Spie SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Gauthier Louette - Amec Spie SA - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending our conference for H1 results 2024. As you know, today is a very special day in Paris with the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. And speaking of Olympic games on Page 3, we recently installed the high-voltage substation at the Parc des Princes for the Paris municipality. The goal is to ensure electrical supply for incoming events while minimizing diesel generator usage.
Carbon emissions will be reduced by 90% for events such as football matches through direct connection to the electrical grid. And on that same note, on Page 4,
