Half Year 2024 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Vallourec Q2 and half-year 2024 results call. My name is [Saska], and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Today's call is being recorded, and for the duration, your lines will be on listen only. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Connor Lynagh, Vice President of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Connor Lynagh - Vallourec SA - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for Vallourec's second-quarter and first-half 2024 results presentation. I'm Connor Lynagh, Vice President of Investor Relations at Vallourec. I'm joined today by Vallourec's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Guillemot; and Vallourec's Chief Financial Officer, Sascha Bibert.



Before we begin our presentation, I would like to note that this conference call will be recorded, and a replay will be available following the call. You can find the audio webcast on our Investor Relations website. The presentation slides