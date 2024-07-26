Jul 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
David Lockwood - Babcock International Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Just start, has a recording on. Three, two, one, action. Right, well, welcome to our full year results. Obviously, a bit trailed last week with the -- with pre-announcement, but a lot more detail here, a lot more to get your teeth into. Before I put any slides up, I think it's really important to make sure we get the right balance in this presentation.
I think when I look back over four years in this company, in the first year, we had a spike just because we managed to avoid a rights issue. That was kind of territory we're in. Now we're in a completely different territory. And hopefully what we'll lay out through, it's not just the journey, but kind of where we are set rep on today, but also the -- what I think is a tremendously exciting feature for what is becoming one of the world's most important defense companies.
So we've made really good progress towards our medium term guidance. If you take the three cash, we've been well ahead for three years, our growth is well ahead for three years.
Full Year 2024 Babcock International Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
