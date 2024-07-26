Half Year 2024 Rightmove PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Johan Svanstroem - Rightmove PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



All right. Good morning, and welcome to Rightmove's results for the first six months of 2024. I'm joined today by Alison Dolan, our CFO; and also Ben Winstanley, our Head of IR. So I wanted to share a couple of key messages upfront with you.



Our platform and network effects remain unrivaled. We remain the place that homeovers come to in order to see virtually the entire U.K. property market with now ever-increasing utility, coverage and segmentation. Overall, H1 results have been in line with our expectations, strategically, operationally and financially. And our financial guidance today is unchanged from the AGM trading state in May.



And while we are in this room, operational delivery and indeed, innovation for our consumers and partners continue at pace back at our offices and out in the field. The underlying markets of property starting to look more positive and supportive, but as usual, the market is operating at different speed within different subsegments, and we'll get back to this.



So in that