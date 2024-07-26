Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter 2020 for Eastman conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. This call is being broadcast live on the Eastman website, www.eastman.com.
We will now turn the call over to Mr. Greg Riddle of Eastman Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Gregory Riddle - Eastman Chemical Co - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Okay. Thank you, Chiach. Good morning, everyone. And thanks for joining us.
On the call with me today are Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO; Willie McLain, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jake LaRoe, Manager, Investor Relations; and a new member of our IR team, Emily Edwards.
Yesterday after market close, we posted our second quarter 2024 financial results news release and SEC 8-K filing, our slides, and the related prepared remarks in the Investors section of our website eastman.com.
Before we begin, I'll cover three items. First, during this presentation, you
Q2 2024 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...