Q2 2024 Proximus NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Proximus Q2 Results 2024. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Nancy Goossens, Investor Relations Lead, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Nancy Goossens - Proximus NV - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Proximus webcast. We have, today, some ground to cover. So in addition to the second quarter results, we will also spend some time on the strategic announcements of last night. We will, of course, still foresee some time for your questions.



Before we get started, let me just introduce the participants on our side. Here with me today, I have the CEO Guillaume Boutin; the CFO, Mark Reid; the Consumer Lead, Jim Casteele; and the Corporate Affairs Lead, Ben Appel.



Let's now start the presentation. Guillaume, the floor is yours.



Guillaume Boutin - Proximus NV - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the