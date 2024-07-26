Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Proximus Q2 Results 2024. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to your host, Nancy Goossens, Investor Relations Lead, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Nancy Goossens - Proximus NV - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Proximus webcast. We have, today, some ground to cover. So in addition to the second quarter results, we will also spend some time on the strategic announcements of last night. We will, of course, still foresee some time for your questions.
Before we get started, let me just introduce the participants on our side. Here with me today, I have the CEO Guillaume Boutin; the CFO, Mark Reid; the Consumer Lead, Jim Casteele; and the Corporate Affairs Lead, Ben Appel.
Let's now start the presentation. Guillaume, the floor is yours.
Guillaume Boutin - Proximus NV - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the
Q2 2024 Proximus NV Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...