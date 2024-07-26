Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the ams Osram Q2 results debt investor call. We will start the presentation to be followed by a Q&A section. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Juergen Rebel to begin this call.
Juergen Rebel - ams Osram AG - Head of Investor Relations
Hello. Good afternoon. This is Juergen speaking. I'd like to welcome you to our second quarter 2024 debt investors call. With me is Rainer Irle, our CFO today, and Rainer will talk about the highlights from today's earnings call as an introduction, and then we will go into the Q&A session. Rainer, please share your thoughts.
Rainer Irle - ams Osram AG - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
Yeah. And Juergen, thank you. And thank you for joining. And as you probably know, we are quite happy with our solid business performance in the second quarter as market uncertainties increased. So let's have a look at page number 2. Q2 group revenues decreased as guided quarter-on-quarter and came in at EUR819 million, a EUR28 million
Half Year 2024 ams Osram AG Debt Investor Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...