Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress) -- fiscal year 2025 Results. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Matt Calderone.



Lindsay Joyce - Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - VP, Financial Planning & Analysis and IR



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Booz Allen's first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. We hope you've had an opportunity to read the press release we issued earlier this morning. We have also provided presentation slides on our website and are now on slide 2.



With me to talk about our business and financial results are Horacio Rozanski, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Matt Calderone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



As shown in the disclaimer on slide 3, please keep in mind that some of the items we will discuss this morning are forward looking and may relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from forecasted