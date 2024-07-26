Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Basic-Fit's 2024 half year results conference call and webcast. Please note that today's conference is being recorded (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to your host for today's conference, Richard Piekaar, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Richard Piekaar - Basic Fit NV - Director Treasury, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Thank you, Francois, and good afternoon and welcome to our conference call, everyone, during which we will discuss our results over the first half of 2024. With me today are Rene Moos is our CEO and CFO, Hans van der Aar. This call is being broadcast live on our website and a recording of the call will be available shortly afterwards. As usual I would like to point out that Safe Harbor applies.
We will start with Rene, who will discuss the highlights and the operational developments, followed by a more detailed look at the financial results from Hans. After these prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Also, the call will finish no later than 3:00.
Half Year 2024 Basic Fit NV Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
