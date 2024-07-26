Jul 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning everyone and welcome to the Centene Corporation 2024 second quarter financial results conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded.
This time, Iâd like to turn the floor over to Jen Gilligan, Head of Investor Relations. Maâam, please go ahead. Jennifer Gilligan.
Jennifer Gilligan - Centene Corp - SVP, Finance and Investor Relations
Thank you, Jamie and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on our second quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. Sarah London, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Asher, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Centene will host this morningâs call, which also can be accessed through our website at centence.com. Ken Fasola, Centene's President and Jon Dinesman our Head of External Affairs will also be available as participants during Q&A.
Any remarks that Centene may make about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for the purpose of the Safe
Q2 2024 Centene Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
