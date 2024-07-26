Q2 2024 TFI International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Alain Bedard - TFI International Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer



Well, thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our call today. Our results released yesterday after the close, where again, very solid with a year-over-year increase in both revenue and operating income. In all of our segments, our performance is still very lackluster freight environment. Our results reflect the hard work every day of