Jul 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to TFI International's second-quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that the conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking in nature and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and that could cause actual results to differ materially. Also, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Friday, July 26, 2024.
I will now turn the conference call over to Alain Bedard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International. Please go ahead, sir.
Alain Bedard - TFI International Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
Well, thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our call today. Our results released yesterday after the close, where again, very solid with a year-over-year increase in both revenue and operating income. In all of our segments, our performance is still very lackluster freight environment. Our results reflect the hard work every day of
Q2 2024 TFI International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...