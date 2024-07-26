Q2 2024 3M Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Bruce Jermeland - 3M Co - SVP, IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone and welcome to our second quarter earnings conference call. With me today are Bill Brown, 3M's Chief Executive Officer; and Monish Patolawala, our President and Chief Financial Officer. Bill and Monish will make some formal comments, then we'll take your questions.



Please note that todayâs earnings release and slide presentation accompanying this call are posted on the home page of our Investor Relations website at 3m.com.



