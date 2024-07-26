Jul 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Hartford Financial second-quarter 2024 results conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Susan Spivak, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Susan Bernstein - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our call and webcast on second-quarter 2024 earnings. Yesterday, we reported results and posted all the earnings-related materials on our website. Now I'd like to introduce our speakers. To start, we have Chris Swift, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, followed by Beth Costello, our Chief Financial Officer. After their prepared remarks, we will begin taking your questions. Also to assist us with your questions are several members of our management team.



Just a few comments before Chris begins, today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are