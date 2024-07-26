Q2 2024 Hilltop Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day everyone and welcome to Hilltop Holdings second-quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded. I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Erik Yohe. Please go ahead.



Erik Yohe - Hilltop Holdings Inc - Chief Strategy Officer



Thank you, operator. Before we get started, please note that certain statements during today's presentation that are not statements of historical fact, including statements concerning such items as our outlook, business strategy, future plans, financial condition, credit risk and trends in credit, allowance for credit losses, liquidity and sources of funding, funding cost, the impact, and the potential impacts of inflation, stock repurchases, dividends, and impacts of interest rate changes as well as such other items referenced in the preface of our presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations concerning future events that, by their nature, are