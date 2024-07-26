Q2 2024 Baker Hughes Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Baker Hughes Company second quarter 2024 earnings call. (operator instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Chase Mulvehill, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Chase Mulvehill - Baker Hughes Co - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning everyone, and welcome to the Baker Hughes Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Here with me are our Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli, and our CFO, Nancy Buese.



The earnings release we issued yesterday evening can be found on our website at bakerhughes.com. We will also be using a presentation with our prepared remarks during this webcast, which can be found on our investor website.



As a reminder, during the course of this conference call we will provide forward-lookingstatements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and assumptions. Please review our SEC filings and website