Jul 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Erie Indemnity Company second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This call is pre-recorded and there will be no question and answer session following the recording.



Now I'd like to introduce your host for the call, Vice President of Investor Relations, Scott Beilharz.



Scott Beilharz. - Erie Indemnity Co - VP of Capital Management & IR



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for this recorded discussion about our second quarter results. This recording will include remarks from Tim NeCastro, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Julie Pelkowski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our earnings release and financial supplement were issued yesterday afternoon after the market closed and are available within the Investor Relations section of our website erieinsurance.com. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion may contain forward-looking remarks that reflect the company's current views about future events.



These remarks