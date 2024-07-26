Q2 2024 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Weyerhaeuser second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Andy Taylor, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Taylor, you may begin.



Andy Taylor - Weyerhaeuser Co - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Weyerhaeuser's second-quarter 2024 earnings. This call is being webcast at www.weyerhaeuser.com. Our earnings release and presentation materials can also be found on our website. Please review the warning statements in our earnings release and on the presentation slides concerning the risks associated with forward-looking statements as forward-looking statements will be made during this conference call.



We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of GAAP can be found in the earnings materials on our website. On the call this