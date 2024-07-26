Jul 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Editor
Please standby for live streaming.
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cousins Properties Second Quarter Conference Call.
At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for a question. If anyone has any difficulties hearing the conference, please press star zero for operator assistance at any time. I would now like to turn the conference over to Pamela Roper, General Counsel. Please go ahead.
Pamela F. Roper - Cousins Properties Incorporated - Executive VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Cousins Properties Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Colin Connolly, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Hickson, our Executive Vice President of Operation, Kerry Hicks, our Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, and Gregg Adzema, our Chief Financial
Q2 2024 Cousins Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...