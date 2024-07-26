Q2 2024 Cousins Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Pamela F. Roper - Cousins Properties Incorporated - Executive VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Cousins Properties Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Colin Connolly, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Hickson, our Executive Vice President of Operation, Kerry Hicks, our Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, and Gregg Adzema, our Chief Financial