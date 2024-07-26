Q2 2024 Comfort Systems USA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Julie Shaeff - Comfort Systems USA Inc - Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer



Thanks, Daniel. Good morning. Welcome to Comfort Systems USA's Second Quarter 2024 earnings calls. Our comments today as well as our press releases contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations.



What we will say today is based upon the current plans and expectations of Comfort Systems USA. Those plans and expectations include risks and uncertainties that might cause actual future activities and results of our operations to be materially different from those set forth in our comments.



You can read a detailed listing and commentary concerning our specific risk factors in