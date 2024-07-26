Q2 2024 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

James Brunk - Mohawk Industries Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Mohawk Industries' quarterly investor call. Joining me on today's call are Jeff Lorberbaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Wellborn, President and Chief Operating Officer. Today, we'll update you on the company's second-quarter performance and provide guidance for the third quarter of 2024.



I'd like to remind everyone that our press release and statements that we make during this call may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those set forth in our press release and our periodic filings with the Securities and