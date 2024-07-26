Jul 26, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second-quarter earnings call. Presenting today with me is Lorenzo Dominique Berho, Chief Executive Officer, and Juan Sottil, our Chief Financial Officer. The earnings release detailing our second-quarter 2024 results was released yesterday after market close and is available on the company's website along with our supplemental package.



It's important to note that on today's call, management remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. For more information on these risk