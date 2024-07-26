Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

The Bancorp Inc (TBBK, Financial) reported a year-over-year revenue growth of 7% and expense growth of only 3%, indicating strong financial management.

Return on Equity (ROE) was an impressive 27%, showcasing the company's profitability.

The FinTech Solutions Group demonstrated significant growth momentum, with GDV and total fees from all FinTech activities increasing by 13% year-over-year.

Small business lending grew by 16% year-over-year and 4% quarter-over-quarter, highlighting the company's strong lending performance.

The company lifted its guidance to $4.35 from $5.25 a share, reflecting confidence in future performance without the impact of $50 million per quarter of share buybacks in 2024.

Negative Points

Net Interest Margin (NIM) contracted to 4.97% from 5.15% quarter-over-quarter, indicating a decline in profitability from interest-earning assets.

Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $1.3 million in Q2 2024 from $361,000 in Q2 2023, reflecting higher risk in the loan portfolio.

Nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days still accruing, and other real estate owned totaled $77.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $76.7 million at March 31, 2024, indicating a slight increase in problematic assets.

The regulatory environment for banking as a service is becoming more challenging, with increased scrutiny and compliance requirements.

Non-interest expense for Q2 2024 was $51.4 million, which was 3% higher than Q2 2023, driven by increases in salaries, benefits, FDIC insurance expense, and other real estate owned expense.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide an update on the rebel OREO loan and the non-accrual migration?

A: The property in Houston is on track, with work expected to be completed by summer. The buyer has done due diligence and is involved in the plan. The non-accrual migration is primarily from the 2021-2022 vintage, driven by interest rate rises and supply issues during the pandemic. We are working closely with sponsors to address any off-plan issues, and there is capital available to recapitalize these loans if necessary.

Q: How does the current regulatory environment benefit your pipeline and pricing power?

A: The regulatory scrutiny has led to broad dislocation in the banking as a service space. We have invested significantly in compliance and technology, which positions us well. We are seeing increased interest from large partners and have maintained our pricing over the last five years. Our scalable platform allows us to handle incremental programs profitably.

Q: Can you provide your thoughts on the recent regulatory expectations for third-party deposit arrangements?

A: Regulators expect banks to validate third-party operations as if they were their own. This includes third-party risk management, BSA, AML, and consumer compliance. Many smaller players lack the infrastructure to meet these expectations, leading to industry dislocation. We have a head start due to our investments and close work with regulators.

Q: Are there any new regulatory changes that might require additional investment from The Bancorp?

A: We continuously invest to stay ahead of regulatory expectations. We work closely with regulators to understand and meet their requirements. While increased scrutiny will affect the industry, our multi-year head start and ongoing investments position us well to adapt without significant dislocation.

Q: Is Bancorp financing the sale of the Houston property?

A: No, we will be out of that property, and new financing will be in place.

Q: How should we think about potential reserve builds in the rebel book?

A: We have evaluated each special mention and substandard loan and found no need for individual reserves. While we don't expect losses, Cecil requires sensitivity analysis, which may lead to additional provisions. This could impact guidance, but we don't foresee actual losses.

Q: Is the $50 million per quarter buyback plan still in place?

A: Yes, we are comfortable with the $50 million buyback plan. The $100 million buyback in Q2 was a unique opportunity. We have strong capital positions and will continue to buy back shares when undervalued.

Q: Can you provide updates on your initiatives like credit sponsorship, embedded finance, and AI?

A: Credit sponsorship is growing rapidly, with potential balances of $300 million to $500 million by year-end and $1 billion next year. Embedded finance is a new focus, providing financial services capabilities within retail apps. We are also exploring AI to enhance our tech stack and cybersecurity. These initiatives are expected to significantly increase fees and spread revenue over the next five to seven years.

Q: What is driving the increased guidance, and is $0.5 billion in credit sponsorship balances reasonable by year-end?

A: Yes, credit sponsorship is a primary driver, with expected balances of $300 million to $500 million by year-end. Increased deposits from FinTech activities are also contributing to lower funding costs and higher profitability.

Q: How should we think about NII expectations for Q3?

A: End-of-period balances are a good indicator. Our NIM is expected to be around 5%, with some variability depending on loan types. Fees from certain loans may also contribute to NIM.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.