Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

Avantor Inc (AVTR, Financial) reported revenue of $1.7 billion for Q2 2024, with adjusted EBITDA margin increasing by over 100 basis points to 17.9%.

The company generated $235 million of free cash flow in the quarter, reflecting strong working capital performance.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) paid down over $200 million of debt in the quarter, showing commitment to reducing its adjusted net leverage ratio below three times.

The launch of new products such as the J.T. Baker Cell Lysis Solution and Masterflex MasterSense gear pump indicates ongoing innovation and product development.

The company is ahead of plan in executing its multi-year cost transformation initiative, driving margin performance above guidance and targeting $75 million in cost savings for 2024.

Negative Points

Organic revenue declined by 2% year-over-year, indicating some challenges in maintaining top-line growth.

The Laboratory Solutions segment saw a 2.7% decline in revenue on an organic basis, with stable sales trends compared to the first quarter.

Bioprocessing, a significant part of the Bioscience Production segment, was down mid-single digits on an organic basis year-over-year.

The company continues to face pockets of inventory destocking and cautious customer spending, particularly from biopharma customers.

Adjusted net leverage remains relatively high at 3.9 times adjusted EBITDA, despite efforts to reduce debt.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you quantify the destocking impact in the second quarter or first half, and provide insights on order trends in Bioprocessing?

A: Destocking of our products is largely complete, with only a few isolated pockets remaining. We had another quarter of strong orders, showing good growth year-over-year. The positive order trends are converting to sales, and we expect Bioprocessing to return to growth exiting the year.

Q: What are your expectations for large pharma spending in the second half of the year, and do you need large pharma to recover to normalize Bioprocessing industry growth?

A: Large pharma pipelines and new molecular entity approvals are strong, supporting our business. Destocking of our products is ending, and improving health of pharma inventories is encouraging. We expect Bioprocessing to return to growth as we exit the year.

Q: Can you provide more details on the cost transformation initiative and its impact on margins?

A: We are ahead of plan in executing our cost transformation initiative, targeting $75 million in savings for 2024. This has driven margin performance above our guidance range, and we are confident in achieving our 2025 exit rate target of 20%+ EBITDA margin.

Q: What are the expectations for the Laboratory Solutions segment for the full year?

A: We expect Laboratory Solutions to be flat to down low-single digits organically for the full year. Consumables and services continue to perform well, while equipment and instrumentation trends are stable sequentially.

Q: How did the intra-quarter progression look, and what are you seeing in terms of customer activity?

A: The quarter played out largely in line with expectations, with good momentum exiting the quarter. Early days of Q3 show continued positive trends, supporting our outlook for the second half of the year.

Q: Can you provide insights on the performance and outlook for the Bioscience Production segment?

A: Bioscience Production revenue was $547 million, with Bioprocessing representing about two-thirds of the segment. We expect Bioprocessing to be down low-single digits for the full year, with the segment also trending down low-single digits.

Q: What are the expectations for pricing impact on margins for the full year?

A: We typically aim for 100-200 basis points of price impact. Pricing actions have come to fruition as planned, contributing to margin improvement alongside favorable mix and cost transformation initiatives.

Q: Can you comment on the trends in China and their impact on your business?

A: China is a relatively small part of our business, performing in line with modest expectations due to destocking dynamics. The region has a longer runway to normalization compared to other core regions.

Q: How do you see the seasonality trends impacting your business, particularly in Laboratory Solutions and Bioprocessing?

A: Seasonality is modest, with a typical 49% first half and 51% second half revenue split. Laboratory Solutions may see some seasonality, while Bioprocessing seasonality is less pronounced. We continue to manage guidance based on current conditions and historical trends.

Q: Can you provide more details on the free cash flow performance and expectations for the year?

A: We generated $235 million of free cash flow in Q2, reflecting strong working capital performance. We remain focused on deleveraging and expect solid free cash flow performance for the year, supported by our cost transformation initiatives.

