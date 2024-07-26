Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL, Financial) reported strong Q2 results with balanced organic sales growth across all six divisions and four categories.

The company achieved mid-single-digit volume growth, including notable performance from Hill's and Holly and Hazel brands.

Gross margins are expanding, driving incremental gross profit to fund brand investments and capabilities while delivering bottom-line growth.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) is leveraging data and analytics tools, including AI, to optimize the return on increased marketing spending.

The company is well-positioned to drive consistent, balanced top-line growth and top-tier total shareholder return (TSR).

Negative Points

The company faces a more promotional environment in North America, which could impact pricing and margins.

There are concerns about the sustainability of volume growth given the competitive landscape and potential shifts in consumer behavior.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) anticipates some raw material inflation and transactional FX impacts in the second half of the year.

The Latin American market, while strong, showed some signs of slowing in Mexico, which could affect overall regional performance.

Foreign exchange fluctuations, particularly in Latin American currencies, pose a risk to financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a deeper understanding of the levels of investment and what drives the confidence that the changes you've made over the past several years can sustain this improvement?

A: Noel Wallace, Chairman, President, and CEO, emphasized the importance of maintaining flexibility in the middle of the P&L to invest behind brands. This strategy has driven strong volume performance and household penetration, which in turn drives category growth and market share. The company is leveraging AI tools to improve ROI and innovation, which is expected to sustain consistent compounded growth.

Q: What is the long-term top-line growth opportunity for Hill's in terms of volume and pricing?

A: Noel Wallace highlighted Hill's strong performance, driven by significant pricing and volume growth. The company sees potential in underpenetrated areas like wet food and international markets. Despite a soft category environment, Hill's strong brand and innovation pipeline are expected to support sustained growth. Pricing will be managed carefully to offset commodity costs.

Q: Can you discuss the promotional environment in North America and its impact on volume and pricing?

A: Noel Wallace noted that North America's organic growth was in line with expectations, with strong volume growth and a slight decrease in pricing due to comparisons with the previous year. The company has adjusted its promotional strategy to be more targeted, which has driven household penetration and market share. The promotional environment is expected to remain consistent through the year.

Q: How is Colgate-Palmolive managing its business in Europe, given the broader deceleration seen by peers?

A: Noel Wallace stated that the company's innovation across price tiers and channels has driven strong growth in Europe. Despite some shifts in retail environments, the balanced approach to pricing and volume has led to record market shares in toothpaste and strong performance in other categories. The company expects this momentum to continue in the back half of the year.

Q: Can you quantify the impact of sequentially higher commodity costs and the need for pricing actions?

A: Stanley Sutula, CFO, acknowledged some raw material inflation and transactional FX impacts in the second half of the year. However, the company feels confident in offsetting these costs through productivity and funding growth. Unless there are dramatic changes, no large incremental pricing actions are anticipated. Gross margins are expected to be up year-on-year in the second half.

Q: Have you seen any noticeable changes in consumer behavior, especially from low-income consumers?

A: Noel Wallace mentioned that the consumer environment is generally constructive, with strong volume growth and household penetration. While there is some price-value shopping in North America, the company has been deliberate in offering value-oriented products. Outside the US, the consumer environment remains positive, with strong performance in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Eurasia.

Q: How sustainable is the current volume growth in North America, given the negative pricing in the quarter?

A: Noel Wallace explained that the strong volume growth is expected to continue, with favorable comparisons in the third and fourth quarters. The negative pricing was largely due to strong pricing in the previous year and adjustments in promotional strategy. The company is encouraged by the elasticity and return on promotional investments, which are driving volume and gross margin growth.

Q: Can you provide an update on the three-brand strategy in Europe and its applicability to other markets?

A: Noel Wallace discussed the deliberate strategy of flexing the portfolio to capture consumer needs and growth opportunities. The company has been successful in leveraging elmex and meridol in Europe and is selectively expanding these brands to other markets with strong pharmacy channels. The focus is on building brand awareness and professional endorsement to drive growth.

Q: What is driving the growth in lower-priced channels in North America, and how is the Prescription Diet business performing?

A: Noel Wallace noted that the shift to lower-priced channels is consistent with historical trends. The company is well-prepared to capitalize on these shifts. For Prescription Diet, increased capacity and consistent supply to veterinary professionals are driving growth. The company sees significant potential in expanding therapeutic nutrition, with less than 5% of pets currently using it.

Q: How is Colgate-Palmolive managing its investment strategy to drive consistent growth?

A: Noel Wallace emphasized the importance of maintaining flexibility in the P&L to invest in high-ROI areas. The company is focused on improving the effectiveness of advertising spend and leveraging AI tools. The intention is to continue investing behind the business to drive top-line growth and consistent compounded earnings growth.

Q: How is the company addressing the competitive promotional environment in North America?

A: Noel Wallace stated that the company has rebalanced its promotional strategy to match competitors without leading unsustainable promotional cadences. The focus is on maintaining strong advertising and leveraging innovation to drive top-line growth. The company is seeing positive results from this approach, with strong volume and market share growth.

