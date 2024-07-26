Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

3M Co (MMM, Financial) reported a 40% increase in non-GAAP earnings per share to $1.93.

Adjusted free cash flow was strong at $1.2 billion with a conversion rate of 109%.

The company has successfully spun off its healthcare business and is undergoing significant restructuring.

Operating margins expanded by 440 basis points year-on-year, driven by productivity and restructuring savings.

3M Co (MMM) repurchased $400 million in stock during the second quarter, indicating strong capital management.

Negative Points

Organic revenue growth was modest at 1%, indicating challenges in driving top-line growth.

The company faces ongoing legal and operational challenges related to PFAS manufacturing and settlements.

R&D investment has been flat nominally over the past five years, impacting new product development.

The company has a complex and interconnected supply chain, leading to inefficiencies and higher costs.

Consumer business posted a 1.4% decline in organic sales, reflecting continued softness in consumer discretionary spending.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Bill, can you give us a sense of how some of these changes on the front end of the business as it relates to organic growth may be kind of put in action?

A: (William Brown, CEO) We are focusing on two major thrusts for driving organic growth: spurring innovation and improving commercial excellence. We need to turn around our R&D investment, which has been flat or declining. We are also looking at improving the velocity of our new product development process and increasing the effective capacity of our engineers. On the commercial side, we are examining our sales force, distributor effectiveness, targeted marketing, optimized pricing, and better execution at the customer interface.

Q: On kind of the operational excellence side of the equation and a lot of these KPIs that you're speaking to on delivery quality and the like, does this require sort of a heavy lift on restructuring?

A: (William Brown, CEO) We've been through a substantial restructuring program, about 75% complete. Many of the opportunities I'm seeing are incremental pay-as-you-go type of opportunities, such as reducing waste and inefficiency in factories. There could be additional restructuring in the future, but right now, the focus is on executing these improvements without substantial charges.

Q: Are we talking here about, over time, a significant shrinkage in that footprint, or is it more a reconfiguration to reduce the complexity of the product velocity around that network?

A: (William Brown, CEO) We don't necessarily need 110 factories and 95 distribution centers. We are taking a hard look at optimizing our network, including cells within factories. We have opportunities to increase effective capacity and reduce complexity, which will happen over time.

Q: Can you disclose how many carriers are you negotiating with on Combat Arms?

A: (Monish Patolawala, CFO) We are dealing with multiple insurance providers in a tower insurance structure. We have already reached settlements of approximately $120 million and anticipate additional future recoveries.

Q: Is it your view that 3M is just too diversified and needs to narrow down even a little bit more than what we've already seen with the Solventum spin?

A: (William Brown, CEO) I'm taking a fresh, hard look at what businesses we are in. We will determine if any assets have greater value owned by others and what assets might be a good fit for 3M. It's all about value creation for owners.

Q: Can you talk about 3M's ability to price across its portfolio?

A: (William Brown, CEO) We have done a good job at covering inflation with price increases. However, there are opportunities at a more granular level to price better. We are looking at how we price by customer, segment, and product, and there are opportunities to improve.

Q: Can you expand a little on the dispassionate portfolio review comments?

A: (William Brown, CEO) We are looking at how we are growing in each segment versus competitors, earnings growth outlook, margin expansion, and NPI pipeline. We will make some conclusions in the coming quarters about which businesses we should be in and which assets might be better owned by others.

Q: What are the thoughts about maybe front loading share buyback, particularly as you release working capital?

A: (William Brown, CEO) We have capacity for share buybacks and an open authorization with our Board. We will evaluate this as we manage risks and generate cash, and we will look hard at what we do with excess cash in the back half of the year and into next year.

Q: Can you talk about the level of employee response and engagement?

A: (William Brown, CEO) Employees are excited and engaged. They want to see 3M grow and be recognized for doing great things. My priorities are resonating well with employees, and I think the response has been good so far.

Q: Can you give a little bit more granularity on what you're seeing in terms of Chinese demand and whether you're seeing any green shoots there?

A: (William Brown, CEO) China is about 10% of our revenue. We had a good first half, up about 13%, partly due to consumer electronics. The local for local piece is about 1% growth, which is flattish but better than many other multinationals. We are seeing good growth in consumer electronics and auto builds.

