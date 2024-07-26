Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Margins and Debt Reduction Amid Market Challenges

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) reports improved gross margins and significant debt reduction despite ongoing market challenges.

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Core Sales: -4.2%, towards the high end of outlook.
  • Net Sales: -7.8%.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 490 basis points to 34.8%.
  • Normalized Operating Margin: Increased by 170 basis points to 10.8%.
  • Normalized EBITDA: Increased by 10% to $882 million.
  • Normalized EPS: $0.36, 50% higher than a year ago.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $64 million for the first six months of 2024.
  • Net Debt Reduction: $373 million year-over-year.
  • Leverage Ratio: Improved from 6.3 times to 5.3 times.
  • Third Quarter Core Sales Outlook: Flat to -2%.
  • Third Quarter Net Sales Outlook: -4% to -6%.
  • Third Quarter Normalized Operating Margin Outlook: 8.3% to 8.8%.
  • Third Quarter Normalized EPS Outlook: $0.14 to $0.17.
  • Full Year Core Sales Outlook: -3% to -4%.
  • Full Year Net Sales Outlook: -6% to -7%.
  • Full Year Normalized Operating Margin Outlook: 8% to 8.2%.
  • Full Year Normalized EPS Outlook: $0.60 to $0.65.
  • Full Year Operating Cash Flow Outlook: $450 million to $550 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Second-quarter results exceeded expectations across all key metrics.
  • Gross margin increased for the fourth consecutive quarter, driven by strong productivity.
  • Normalized EBITDA improved by 10% year-over-year.
  • EPS was significantly higher than anticipated due to better operational performance and tax benefits.
  • The company reduced its cash conversion cycle and net debt by about $400 million.

Negative Points

  • The outdoor and recreation segment continues to be the weakest and requires a turnaround.
  • Core sales were still down 4.2%, indicating ongoing challenges in the market.
  • Net interest expense increased due to higher interest rates.
  • Operating cash flow for the first six months of 2024 was down compared to the same period in 2023.
  • The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, particularly for consumer discretionary goods.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some perspective on the gross margin performance in the quarter and expectations for the rest of the year?
A: Mark Erceg, CFO: We are pleased with the gross margin expansion, driven by productivity improvements, pricing actions, and favorable mix. We expect continued gross margin improvement in the back half of the year, although at a lower rate due to tougher comparisons. Our long-term target remains around 37% to 38% gross margin.

Q: What gives you confidence in the back half of the year, particularly for seasonal categories like back-to-school and holidays?
A: Christopher Peterson, CEO: We expect better core sales trends due to increased innovation, new distribution gains, and stronger international business. We feel good about our back-to-school setup, with strong operational results and promotional setups.

Q: How are you managing inflation and transportation costs, and what is the impact on margins?
A: Christopher Peterson, CEO: We anticipated low single-digit inflation and have managed well, particularly with ocean freight. We have contracted 100% of our containers, avoiding significant cost increases. We expect continued gross margin improvement due to productivity and favorable mix.

Q: What is the outlook for the outdoor and recreation segment, given its recent struggles?
A: Christopher Peterson, CEO: We believe the trend has bottomed in Q2 and expect sequential improvement starting in Q3. We have restaffed the leadership team and expanded the focus of the Coleman brand to include more outdoor activities, which should drive better performance.

Q: What is your view on the current consumer health and its impact on future growth?
A: Christopher Peterson, CEO: Consumers remain under pressure due to inflation, but we are optimistic about 2025 as the COVID bump is behind us. We expect categories like kitchen appliances and food storage to benefit as consumers eat more at home. Our innovation pipeline is strong, which should drive growth.

Q: How are retailer inventories and promotional activities impacting your business?
A: Christopher Peterson, CEO: Retail inventories are in good shape, and we are not seeing significant changes. Promotional activity is consistent with last year, with some exceptions in categories like outdoor and rec. Private label penetration remains stable.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of sourcing from China and your efforts to reduce dependence?
A: Christopher Peterson, CEO: We have reduced our dependence on China sourcing from 35-40% to about 15%, with plans to reduce it further to less than 10% by next year. This includes a significant portion of baby products, which are currently exempt from tariffs.

Q: How are you addressing the competitive environment and driving better results?
A: Christopher Peterson, CEO: Our integrated strategy, including innovation, new business development, and international growth, is driving better results. We are focused on executing with excellence and believe we are on the right path to outperform the category consistently.

Q: What are your assumptions for pricing versus volume in the second half of the year?
A: Christopher Peterson, CEO: We expect the pricing benefit to be lower in the second half as we lap last year's price increase. The focus will be more on volume growth. Argentina's impact is small, representing less than 1% of sales, and we are managing it effectively.

Q: How are you managing the impact of potential tariff changes on your business?
A: Christopher Peterson, CEO: We have significantly reduced our exposure to China-based manufacturing and are agile in responding to potential tariff changes. We have also increased US and Mexico manufacturing capabilities, which positions us well against competitors who rely more on China sourcing.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.