Net Sales: $572.9 million, down from $583.5 million in Q2 2023.

Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

Gentex Corp (GNTX, Financial) reported net sales of $572.9 million for Q2 2024, showing resilience despite a challenging market.

The company achieved a gross margin of 32.9%, close to the previous year's 33.1%, indicating effective cost management.

Operating expenses are in line with expectations, primarily focused on R&D and new product launches, showcasing continued investment in innovation.

Gentex Corp (GNTX) repurchased 1.4 million shares of common stock, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder value.

The company is on track to achieve its 2024 FDM unit shipment guidance, with significant growth in Full Display Mirror technology.

Negative Points

Net sales for Q2 2024 fell short of forecasts by approximately $50 million, primarily due to lower-than-expected shipments to major customers.

Gross margin was slightly impacted by unfavorable product mix and lower sales levels, which more than offset cost reductions.

Operating expenses increased by 12% year-over-year, driven by staffing and engineering-related professional fees.

Other income swung to a loss of $13.5 million, primarily due to non-cash losses from mark-to-market adjustments in the company's tech investment portfolio.

Net income for Q2 2024 decreased to $86 million from $109.2 million in the same quarter last year, impacted by lower net sales and changes in other income.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you summarize your expectations for the back half of the year and the top line? What are you seeing in July thus far?

A: We saw a significant shortfall in June, primarily from our largest customers like GM, Volkswagen, and Toyota. However, we expect strong outperformance in the back half of the year, despite a 5% drop in production for Q3 and a 2-3% decline in Q4. July is off to a good start, aligning with our expectations.

Q: Could you talk about the line of sight to ramping in Full Display Mirror (FDM) volumes in the back half?

A: We are on track with our FDM unit shipment guidance of an incremental 500,000 units for 2024. The primary risk is macroeconomic factors affecting take rates, but so far, take rates have been slightly better than forecasted.

Q: How should we think about other income in the back half of the year?

A: Most of the impact from mark-to-market adjustments has been realized. We expect about $1-2 million of income per quarter from our fixed income portfolio, offset by ongoing tech investment losses.

Q: What's your expectation for FDM longer-term as it becomes more mainstream?

A: The launches this quarter with volume OEMs open the door for higher volume opportunities. FDM is a globally accepted product, and we believe it will continue to be a tailwind to our growth story over the next several years.

Q: Can you provide an update on driver monitoring and other technology upgrades?

A: We are on target for a driver monitoring launch this year, with additional projects in 2025 and 2026. We are also making progress on large dimmable visors and other innovative products, which we expect to deploy in the next couple of years.

Q: Could you elaborate on the customer or vehicle segment and product mix headwinds you faced during the quarter?

A: The primary headwind was from our largest customers being significantly impacted in June. However, July data suggests a return to normal production levels. We are cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year.

Q: Can you provide an update on smart home fire protection products and strategy?

A: The initial target was a Q3 launch, but we are now looking at early Q4 due to development challenges. We expect to go into production in the middle of Q4.

Q: How do you view the potential content and take rates on your products for EVs versus ICE vehicles?

A: Our take rates for FDM and other products are similar for both EVs and ICE vehicles. We are not anticipating a significant impact from the push-out or slowdown in EV rollouts.

Q: Are there opportunities to take costs out or operate more efficiently if the volume environment remains weak?

A: Yes, we can limit overtime, optimize throughput, and reduce scrap and yield costs in a lower production environment. We are cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year.

Q: Is there any extra conservatism in your second-half revenue guidance given the June gap between modules and actual sales?

A: We have modeled both customer orders and internal forecasts. We usually build in a 1-2% pessimism factor, which is consistent with our second-half guidance.

