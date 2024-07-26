Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Operating Income and Strong EPS Growth

Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) reports a robust Q2 2024 with record operating income and a 26% increase in earnings per share.

Summary
  • Revenue: $541 million for Q2 2024, up 1% on an underlying basis versus last year.
  • Operating Income: $85 million, a record level, up 20% over last year.
  • Operating Margin: 15.7%, expanded by 290 basis points.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.65, a 26% increase over last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $50 million, up 10% over last year.
  • EBITDA: $108 million, with an EBITDA margin of 19.9%, up 310 basis points.
  • Consumer and Specialties Segment Sales: $284 million, 3% higher on an underlying basis.
  • Engineered Solutions Segment Sales: $257 million, 2% below last year.
  • First-Half Operating Income: $162 million, up 21% over last year.
  • First-Half EPS: $3.15, up 28% over last year.
  • First-Half Operating Margin: 15.1%, above the 14% interim target.
  • First-Half Cash from Operations: $106 million, up 34% over last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $69 million for the first half, more than double last year.
  • CapEx: $37 million in the first half, expected $90-$100 million for the full year.
  • Debt Repayment: $10 million in Q2.
  • Shareholder Returns: $23 million through share repurchases and dividends in Q2.
  • Net Leverage: 1.7 times EBITDA.
  • Q3 Sales Outlook: $535-$545 million.
  • Q3 Operating Income Outlook: $77-$80 million.
  • Q3 EPS Outlook: $1.50-$1.55.
Release Date: July 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX, Financial) delivered a record quarter with sales of $541 million and operating income of $85 million, up 20% year-over-year.
  • The consumer and specialties segment grew 3% over last year, driven by strong growth in consumer specialty and specialty additives businesses.
  • Operating margins expanded to 15.7%, ahead of the interim target for the year, driven by a favorable mix of higher-margin products and cost-saving initiatives.
  • Earnings per share increased by 26% to $1.65, and operating cash flow grew by 10% year-over-year.
  • The company has a strong pipeline of opportunities in the paper and packaging industry, driven by demand for NewYield and other sustainable solutions.

Negative Points

  • Sales in the engineered solutions segment were slightly lower than last year due to continued weakness in the commercial construction market.
  • The environmental and infrastructure product line experienced lower sales compared to last year, with challenging market conditions expected to persist.
  • The company recorded special charges of $34 million, primarily related to a $30 million provision for credit loss associated with the BMI bankruptcy.
  • The high-temperature technologies product line faces potential impacts from lower steel prices and a weaker agriculture equipment market in the US.
  • The pet litter business experienced temporarily lower sales due to the timing of product changeovers at a few retailers in the US.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your consumer business held up well in Q2. Are you feeling any pinch from a tougher environment? Also, can you provide more detail on the pet care product changeover and its impact on volumes?
A: We saw strong demand across consumer-oriented products, which are more nondiscretionary. The pet care changeover is part of our strategy with private label partners and involves product upgrades. This should lead to improved margins and growth in the second half.

Q: What are your expectations for growth in the high-temperature technologies business, particularly with the automated systems for electric arc furnaces?
A: We have installed 15 systems over the past two years and have more planned. There is significant growth potential, especially as we expand into Europe and Japan. These systems provide long-term recurring revenue through refractory supply contracts.

Q: Can you clarify the $30 million commitment to BMI? Is it for legal expenses or will it fund the eventual settlement?
A: The $30 million is primarily for legal expenses to support the bankruptcy and mediation process. It is a constructive step to keep the process moving forward, and we expect it to be consumed by the end of the year.

Q: Why is the engineered solutions segment's operating margin expected to be lower in Q3 compared to Q2?
A: The high margins in Q2 were due to several high-margin equipment sales. In Q3, we expect a more normalized product mix and slightly higher energy costs, which will impact margins.

Q: Regarding the pet care business, did the product changeover timing affect volumes in Q1 or Q3?
A: The changeover is a regular part of the business and did not significantly affect volumes. We expect higher volumes in the second half due to the completion of changeovers and the seasonal increase in demand.

Q: Can you provide more details on the new global brand for the pet care business?
A: We have integrated four companies into one global business and are launching a new brand to reflect this integration. This will provide a unified identity for our customers globally and support our growth targets.

Q: How did cost reductions contribute to the strong margin performance in Q2? Is there more room for improvement?
A: Cost reductions, along with stable input costs and productivity improvements, contributed to the strong margins. We have positioned ourselves in higher-margin markets and continue to leverage volume growth over a disciplined cost base, so there is more room for improvement.

Q: Is the $150 million free cash flow target for the year inclusive of the $30 million line of credit for BMI?
A: The $30 million will be accounted for in cash from investing, not cash from operations. We still expect to achieve the $150 million free cash flow target.

Q: Has there been an inflection point in customer engagement for FLUORO-SORB since the EPA finalized PFAS limits?
A: We have seen increased interest and activity, including over 100 pilot programs and several full-scale drinking water systems. We are also working with the US EPA on research and development agreements.

Q: How are contractual pricing mechanisms affecting margins in the paper PCC business?
A: We have returned to a normal cadence for price pass-through mechanisms. While there were delays in the past, we have adjusted our contracts to align more closely with costs, and margins are now reflecting the normal levels.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

