Q2 2024 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Charter Communications second quarter investor call. (Operator Instructions) Also, as a reminder, this conference is being recorded today. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.



I'll now turn over the call to Stefan Anninger.



Stefan Anninger - Charter Communications Inc - IR Contact Officer



Thanks, operator, and welcome, everyone. the presentation that accompanies this call can be found on our website, ir.charter.com. I would like to remind you that there are a number of risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our SEC filings, and we encourage you to read them carefully.



Various remarks that we make on this call concerning expectations, predictions, plans, and prospects constitute forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from historical or anticipated results. Any forward-looking statements reflect management's current view only and Charter undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements.



