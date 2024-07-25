Total Revenue: Increased 5% to $212.6 million.

Increased 5% to $212.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 9% to $83.7 million.

Increased 9% to $83.7 million. Transaction Costs: $12.4 million due to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini.

$12.4 million due to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini. Earnings Per Diluted Share Impact: Negatively impacted by $0.36 due to transaction costs.

Negatively impacted by $0.36 due to transaction costs. Mobile Modular Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 20% to $53.4 million.

Increased 20% to $53.4 million. Mobile Modular Total Revenue: Increased 4% to $144.5 million.

Increased 4% to $144.5 million. Mobile Modular Rental Revenue: Increased 10%.

Increased 10%. Mobile Modular Rental Margins: 60%, up from 54% a year ago.

60%, up from 54% a year ago. Mobile Modular Plus Revenue: Increased to $7.5 million from $6.7 million a year earlier.

Increased to $7.5 million from $6.7 million a year earlier. Site-Related Services Revenue: Increased to $5.8 million from $5.7 million.

Increased to $5.8 million from $5.7 million. Portable Storage Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased 11% to $11 million.

Decreased 11% to $11 million. Portable Storage Total Revenue: Decreased 6% to $24 million.

Decreased 6% to $24 million. Portable Storage Rental Revenue: Decreased 4% to $17.8 million.

Decreased 4% to $17.8 million. Portable Storage Rental Margins: 86%, comparable to a year earlier.

86%, comparable to a year earlier. TRS-RenTelco Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased 16% to $18 million.

Decreased 16% to $18 million. TRS-RenTelco Total Revenue: Decreased 14% to $32.7 million.

Decreased 14% to $32.7 million. TRS-RenTelco Rental Revenue: Decreased 11%.

Decreased 11%. TRS-RenTelco Sales Revenue: Decreased 22% to $5.8 million.

Decreased 22% to $5.8 million. Interest Expense: Increased $3.1 million to $13 million.

Increased $3.1 million to $13 million. Effective Tax Rate: 28.8%, up from 25.7% a year earlier.

28.8%, up from 25.7% a year earlier. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $139 million, up from $72 million in the prior year.

$139 million, up from $72 million in the prior year. Rental Equipment Purchases: $145 million, up from $128 million in the prior year.

$145 million, up from $128 million in the prior year. Shareholder Dividends Paid: $23 million.

$23 million. Proceeds from Sales of Property, Plant, and Equipment: $12 million.

$12 million. Net Borrowings: $794 million.

$794 million. Funded Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: 2.43 to 1.

Release Date: July 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Rental revenues increased by 3%, and sales revenues grew by 14%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 9%, indicating strong financial performance.

Mobile modular division saw a 10% increase in rental revenues, driven by both commercial and education sectors.

Healthy project backlogs and available funding in the education sector are positive indicators for future growth.

Revenue per unit in mobile modular showed healthy gains, with new shipment rates up compared to the prior year.

Negative Points

Portable storage rental revenues decreased by 4%, reflecting a slowdown in commercial construction project activity.

TRS-RenTelco rental revenues decreased by 11%, indicating industry-wide weakness in test and measurement equipment rentals.

The company incurred $12.4 million in transaction costs due to the pending merger with WillScot Mobile Mini, negatively impacting earnings per diluted share by $0.36.

Average fleet utilization for mobile modular decreased slightly to 78.4% from 79.3% a year ago.

Interest expense increased by $3.1 million due to higher average interest rates and higher average debt levels during the quarter.

Q & A Highlights

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Could you speak to the two main business lines you serve, education and commercial? How do they compare and contrast?

A: Both education and commercial sectors were up, with commercial up 14% and education up 6%. Despite some softness in commercial construction, other sectors like government and healthcare have offset this. The education sector continues to see strong demand due to modernization needs and enrollment growth.

Q: Why was education up only 6% when it was expected to be higher?

A: The third quarter is typically the strongest for education due to the summer season when most projects are completed. The backlog remains strong, indicating higher activity in the upcoming quarters.

Q: Are the larger projects in commercial carrying the day, and is there softness in smaller projects due to interest rate sensitivity?

A: Yes, smaller projects have been affected by higher construction costs and interest rates. However, large infrastructure projects continue to drive demand.

Q: How does the quoting activity look for modular shipments?

A: Quoting levels are up 14% year-over-year, indicating strong future shipments. Shipments were comparable to last year, and strong quoting activity suggests positive momentum.

Q: What is the pricing environment like for modular units?

A: The pricing environment is healthy, with revenue per unit increasing due to mobile modular plus services and modest pricing increases.

Q: How is the pricing integrity in the portable storage segment?

A: The company is maintaining pricing discipline despite softer market conditions. Additional services inside containers are also positively impacting overall revenue per unit.

Q: What are the volume trends in the portable storage segment?

A: The segment has seen weakness due to lower commercial construction activity, particularly in smaller projects. However, there are signs of stabilization, and the company is hopeful for improvement.

Q: What are the trends in the semiconductor and 4G to 5G transition business lines within TRS?

A: The semiconductor business remains slow due to industry reorganization, while the 5G transition has seen less activity. However, the wired communications segment, driven by data center projects, has been a bright spot.

Q: What is the status of the FTC review regarding the pending acquisition by WillScot Mobile Mini?

A: The company has agreed not to close the transaction before September 27 to allow the FTC more time for review. There is no specific timeline for when the FTC will complete its work.

Q: Are there any regional strengths or funding changes in the education sector?

A: The demand for educational facilities is strong across all regions, driven by local bonds for school infrastructure projects. The public continues to support these bonds, ensuring ongoing funding for educational projects.

