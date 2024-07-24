Jul 24, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Artisan Partners second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Artisan Partners Asset Management. Please go ahead.



Eileen Kwei - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer



Welcome to the Artisan Partners Asset Management business update and second quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's call will include remarks from Eric Colson, CEO; Jason Gottlieb, President; and C.J. Daley, CFO. Following these remarks, we'll open the line for questions for latest results and investor presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before we begin today, I would like to remind you that comments made during today's call, including responses to questions may include forward-looking statements. These are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the factors set forth in our earnings release and detailed in our SEC