Jul 24, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to the Artisan Partners second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Artisan Partners Asset Management. Please go ahead.
Eileen Kwei - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer
Welcome to the Artisan Partners Asset Management business update and second quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's call will include remarks from Eric Colson, CEO; Jason Gottlieb, President; and C.J. Daley, CFO. Following these remarks, we'll open the line for questions for latest results and investor presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.
Before we begin today, I would like to remind you that comments made during today's call, including responses to questions may include forward-looking statements. These are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the factors set forth in our earnings release and detailed in our SEC
Q2 2024 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...