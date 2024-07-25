Half Year 2024 Howden Joinery Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Andrew Livingston - Howden Joinery Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Welcome to the Howden 2024 interim results presentation. I'll begin by introducing our performance for the first half. Paul Hayes will then review our financial results for the period and then share my perspectives on our 2024 performance to date and our plans for the remainder of the year. And then we'll take your questions.



The group delivered an encouraging first half performance in as we anticipated a challenging marketplace. The results met our expectations for the period, and we are on track for 2024. We continued with our investment program, which is focused on our key capabilities and which gives us end-to-end a stronger business.



Group sales in the first half, which included an extra week trading in January were 4.3% ahead of those in 2023 and were 48% up on 2019 being the year prior to the onset of the pandemic. In the UK we believe we gained kitchen market share, which helped us mitigate a decline in the overall size of the kitchen market. Entry-level kitchens represented a higher