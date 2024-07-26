Half Year 2024 Bouygues SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

I'm going to give the floor to Olivier Roussat, Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues Group. Mr. Roussat, you have the floor.



Olivier Roussat - Bouygues SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and thank you all for joining us for today's presentation of our half-year results. On usually, we will be during the second half yearly conference remotely because of the logistics involved in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Game this evening. I'm going to comment these half-year results alongside Pascal Grange. And at the end of the presentation, we will take your questions with the heads of the various business segments.



I'm going to begin with the landmark events of the first half year. This is page 4 of your presentation. First to a general