Q2 2024 Customers Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Briana and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Customers Bancorp, Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to David Patti with Customers Bancorp. You may begin your conference.



David Patti - Customers Bancorp Inc - Communications Director



Thank you, Briana and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Customers Bancorp earnings webcast for Q2 of 2024. The presentation deck you will see during today's webcast has been posted on the Investors web page of the bank's website at customersbank.com. You can scroll to Q2 24 results and click download presentation.



You can also download a PDF of the full press release at this spot. Our investor presentation includes important details that we will walk through on this morning's webcast. I encourage you to download and use the document.



Before we begin, we would like to remind you that some of the statements we make today may be considered forward