Q2 2024 Eldorado Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator, and welcome to the Eldorado Gold Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to join the question queue. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the conference over to Lynette Gould Vice President, Investor Relations, Communications and External Affairs. Please go ahead, Ms. Gould.



Lynette Gould - Eldorado Gold Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations, Communications and External Affairs



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I am excited to welcome you to our second quarter 2024 results conference call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements and referring to non-IFRS measures during the call. Please refer to the cautionary statements included in the presentation and the disclosure on non-IFRS measures and risk factors in our management's discussion and analysis.



Joining me on