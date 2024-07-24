Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong AUM Growth Amid Client Outflows

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) reports an 11% increase in AUM, despite facing $1.6 billion in net client cash outflows.

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Ended the June quarter at $159 billion, up 11% from the June 2023 quarter.
  • Net Client Cash Outflows: $1.6 billion during the quarter.
  • Revenue: Increased 2% sequentially and 11% compared to the June 2023 quarter.
  • Average Recurring Fee Rate: 69 basis points, consistent with last quarter.
  • Adjusted Operating Expenses: Up $18 million or 11% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: Increased 7% sequentially and 13% compared to last year's June quarter.
  • Adjusted Net Income per Adjusted Share: Improved 8% compared to last quarter and 15% compared to the June 2023 quarter.
  • Quarterly Dividend: $0.71 per share for the June 2024 quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM, Financial) reported an 11% increase in assets under management (AUM) from the June 2023 quarter, reaching $159 billion.
  • The company successfully onboarded significant institutional mandates, including an $800 million inflow in their sustainable emerging market strategy and an $860 million account in the Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities strategy.
  • Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) has expanded its alternatives lineup, with five open-ended alternative strategies performing well, four of which have generated more than 300 basis points of annual outperformance net of fees since inception.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet with $150 million of seed capital in investment products and an unused $100 million revolving credit facility.
  • Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) continues to return capital to shareholders through consistent quarterly cash dividend payments and a year-end special dividend, with a recent quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share.

Negative Points

  • Net client cash outflows during the quarter were $1.6 billion, with net outflows in growth and value strategies partially offset by inflows in sustainable emerging markets and fixed income strategies.
  • Second quarter outflows included two redemptions from non-US clients totaling $1.1 billion, indicating potential challenges in retaining international clients.
  • The fee rate for the quarter was down 1 basis point from the June 2023 quarter, largely due to strategy mix with the addition of lower fee fixed income inflows.
  • The company faces challenges in the China Post Venture strategy due to macroeconomic overhangs, impacting client engagement and allocations.
  • Adjusted operating expenses increased by 11% compared to the same quarter last year, primarily from higher revenue-based incentive compensation and a 4% increase in the number of full-time associates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the strategies expected to be most active in fundraising over the next 12 to 18 months within the alternatives distribution? Also, how will the fee rate within the alternatives bucket evolve?
A: Jason Gottlieb, President: We expect all strategies in the alternatives bucket to be active. Key strategies include Global Unconstrained, which is nearing a three-year track record, and Credit Opportunities, which has shown strong performance. Fee rates for these strategies are around 100 basis points, and we expect this trend to continue.

Q: Will the $800 million win in emerging-market debt impact the fee rate for fixed income going forward?
A: Eric Colson, CEO: The fee rate for this large mandate was competitive. We are seeing a shift towards high-quality active managers, which allows us to compete effectively across various investment franchises.

Q: How are you thinking about incremental teams in alternatives, and what is your approach to distribution in this space?
A: Jason Gottlieb, President: We are evaluating both internal and external opportunities across various asset classes, including private equity and credit. Our investment strategy group is well-equipped to handle the increased volume of opportunities.
A: Eric Colson, CEO: We have added individuals to focus on alternative strategy sales, leveraging our existing relationships in the intermediary channel to connect with the alternative side.

Q: What are the implications of potential emerging markets allocations for the rest of your business?
A: Eric Colson, CEO: We see significant opportunities in the institutional channel for emerging markets. Any rebalancing or restructuring of emerging market allocations benefits us, especially given our mix of strategies. We also see a positive outlook for large mandates across multiple franchises.

Q: Can you provide an update on the broader business performance and any notable wins?
A: Charles Daley, CFO: Assets under management ended the quarter at $159 billion, with net client cash outflows of $1.6 billion. Notable wins include an $800 million institutional mandate in our sustainable emerging market strategy and an $860 million account in the Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities strategy.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.