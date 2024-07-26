Q2 2024 Altri SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Rui Cesario Pereira - Altri SGPS SA - IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, at today's second quarter results of Altri conference call. We will review our latest financial performance, market conditions, operational highlights, future perspectives and at the end, we will follow with a Q&A session. To do that we have with us today the CEO of the Group, Mr. Jose Soares De Pina; and Mr. Vitor Silva the Group's CFO.



I'll now hand over to Mr. Jose Pina.



Jose Armindo Farinha Soares De Pina - Altri SGPS SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning and thank you for attending Altri conference call. We're always pleased to host this call with investors and analysts to share Altri's results and talk about the market environment and challenges ahead.



In slide number two, we comment on some of the main highlights during the second quarter of 2024. The global pulp market remained with positive demand dynamics during the second quarter of this year. As we shared with you at our first quarter results conference