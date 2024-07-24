Q2 2024 Group 1 Automotive Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Group 1 Automotive's second quarter of 2024 financial results conference call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded today. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Pete DeLongchamps, Group 1's Senior Vice President of Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs. Please go ahead, Mr. DeLongchamps.



Peter Delongchamps - Group 1 Automotive Inc - Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs



Thank you, Joe, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's call. The earnings release we issued this morning and a related slide presentation that include reconciliations related to the adjusted results we will refer to on this call for comparison purposes have been posted to Group 1's website.



Before we begin, I'd like to make some brief remarks about forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures, except for historical information mentioned during the call, statements made by management of Group 1 Automotive are