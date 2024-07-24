Q2 2024 Hochtief AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Michael Pinkney - Hochtief AG - Head of Corporate Strategy



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining this HOCHTIEF first half 2024 results call. I'm Mike Pinkney, Head of Corporate Strategy, and I'm here with our CEO, Juan SantamarÃ­a; our CFO, Peter Sassenfeld; and our Head of Capital Markets, Tobias Loskamp; and other colleagues from the senior management team here at HOCHTIEF.



We're looking forward to taking your questions, of course, but to kick off, our CEO is going to run us through the details of this strong set of numbers as well as the important strategic acquisition that we've just announced. Juan, all yours.



Juan Cases - Hochtief AG - Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Mike and team. Good afternoon to everyone and thanks for joining us. HOCHTIEF has delivered a solid performance during the first half of 2024, with higher sales and profits, supported by firm cash flow generation.



This has been accompanied by a continued expansion of its order book driven by a further substantial rise in new