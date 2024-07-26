Q2 2024 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Harry Vranjes - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Hoist Finance earning toll now for the second quarter 2024. I'm Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance. And with me here, as usual, healthy this time, I have Christian Wallentin, our CFO, and together today will take you through the results and highlights of the second quarter.



And it has been a very busy quarter with deliveries on many, many fronts. But before we do that, just like in the last few quarters, I just want to repeat for any new joiners, the message about what we at Hoist Finance are about. So we are a performing financial institution working with non-performing loans. We are different compared to other peers in the industry.



Hoist Finance is a regulated credit market institution supervised by the Swedish FSA. And as such, we have a different regulatory environment than a different funding model than most of our peers. Our main funding source some 70% is coming from savings accounts from Republic. We have savings customers in Sweden, Germany,