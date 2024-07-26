Q2 2024 Barnes Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Barnes second quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I will now like to introduce Bill Pitts, Vice President of Investor Relations. Bill, you may begin your conference.



William Pitts - Barnes Group Inc - IR Contact Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2024 earnings call. With me are Barnes President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Hook; and Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Julie Streich. You can access all earnings related materials on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website and onebarnes.com. That's O-N-E-B-A-R-N-E-S.com. During our call, we will be referring to the earnings release presentation.



Our discussion today includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which provide additional information we believe is helpful to investors. These measures have been reconciled