Group Sales: EUR14.6 billion, up 7% year on year.

EUR14.6 billion, up 7% year on year. Operational Net Profit: EUR301 million, up 11% (18% on a comparable basis).

EUR301 million, up 11% (18% on a comparable basis). Nominal Net Profit: EUR436 million, includes a one-off non-cash gain at CIMIC of EUR146 million.

EUR436 million, includes a one-off non-cash gain at CIMIC of EUR146 million. Operating Cash Flow (Last 12 Months): EUR1.7 billion.

EUR1.7 billion. Net Debt: EUR1.1 billion.

EUR1.1 billion. Order Backlog: Close to EUR66 billion, up 23% year on year (14% on a comparable basis).

Close to EUR66 billion, up 23% year on year (14% on a comparable basis). Turner Sales: Over EUR8.6 billion, up 14%.

Over EUR8.6 billion, up 14%. Turner Operational PBT: Almost EUR247 million, up 40% year on year.

Almost EUR247 million, up 40% year on year. Turner Operational PBT Margin: Increased from 2.3% to 2.9%.

Increased from 2.3% to 2.9%. CIMIC Operational PBT: EUR193 million, up 6% on a comparable basis.

EUR193 million, up 6% on a comparable basis. CIMIC Operational Net Profit: EUR126 million, up 13%.

EUR126 million, up 13%. CIMIC Nominal Net Profit: EUR272 million.

EUR272 million. CIMIC New Orders: EUR6.1 billion, up 4% year on year.

EUR6.1 billion, up 4% year on year. CIMIC Order Backlog: EUR24.6 billion, up 6%.

EUR24.6 billion, up 6%. Engineering and Construction Sales: EUR1.8 billion, up 13% year on year.

EUR1.8 billion, up 13% year on year. Engineering and Construction Operational PBT: EUR39 million, stable year on year.

EUR39 million, stable year on year. Engineering and Construction Order Backlog: EUR11.3 billion, up 10% year on year.

EUR11.3 billion, up 10% year on year. Abertis Average Daily Traffic: Up almost 1% in 2024.

Up almost 1% in 2024. Abertis Net Profit Pre-PPA: EUR402 million, up 1% year on year.

EUR402 million, up 1% year on year. Turner New Orders: USD3.9 billion in North American data center market.

USD3.9 billion in North American data center market. Turner Data Center Backlog: EUR6.1 billion, up over 70% since the beginning of the year.

EUR6.1 billion, up over 70% since the beginning of the year. 2024 Guidance: Operationalized profit of EUR560 million to EUR610 million, up to 10% increase comparable with last year.

Release Date: July 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Hochtief AG (HOCFF, Financial) reported a 7% year-on-year increase in group sales, reaching EUR14.6 billion.

Operational net profit rose by 11% to EUR301 million, or 18% on a comparable basis.

The company's order backlog reached a record level of close to EUR66 billion, up 23% year-on-year.

Hochtief AG (HOCFF) announced the acquisition of Dornan Engineering, which is expected to significantly boost its European market presence.

Strong cash flow performance with operating cash flow standing at EUR1.7 billion over the last 12 months.

Negative Points

Net debt increased to EUR1.1 billion, driven by seasonality and strategic capital allocation decisions.

Factoring volume increased by EUR205 million year-on-year, indicating reliance on external financing.

Despite strong first-half performance, the company chose not to update its full-year guidance, indicating potential caution or uncertainty.

The integration of recent acquisitions, such as Dornan Engineering, may pose operational and cultural challenges.

The company faces competitive pressures in the advanced technology and data center markets, which could impact future margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You're tracking above the top end of your full-year guidance in the first half. Is there a specific headwind you're considering for a slowdown in the second? Or is it just a conservative approach you're taking?

A: We had a very good first half of the year. But at this stage, we prefer not to change the guidance. We prefer to wait for the second half and be cautious. — Juan Cases, CEO

Q: Specifically on Turner, did you consider updating the margin target for this year and then 2026, given the performance and also potential accretion from the consolidation of Dornan?

A: Turner is improving with a very good first half of the year. The acquisition of Dornan, which has an EBITDA margin of 8%, will help. However, we prefer not to change the guidance at this stage. — Juan Cases, CEO

Q: On the net profits and dividends, will the 65% payout ratio be applied again on the current net profit, considering the one-off positive in CIMIC?

A: The net positive effect of the EUR146 million this year will not be taken into account for dividend payout due to its non-cash nature. — Juan Cases, CEO

Q: What is the net cash position of Dornan, and what are the expectations about its margins once integrated?

A: Dornan has a positive net cash position of around EUR80 million. We believe that integrating Dornan with Turner will generate growth synergies and improve margins. — Juan Cases, CEO

Q: How much did Thiess contribute to operating cash flow in Q2? And can you comment on factoring in H1 and what we should expect going forward?

A: We had an increase in factoring volume of EUR205 million year on year, mainly due to the increase in volume of the North American business and some volume up in CIMIC. — Juan Cases, CEO

Q: How do you see the firepower of HOCHTIEF right now for further acquisitions, and what sort of leverage metrics are you monitoring?

A: We have strong cash flow and additional debt capacity. Our priority is to keep a solid investment grade. We will focus on investing in the right projects, bolt-on acquisitions, and equity in assets. — Juan Cases, CEO

Q: Is there any reason why you now are more positive on the free cash flow conversion ratio and think you can exceed 100%?

A: Our objective is always meeting the 100% conversion ratio. We are working on reducing volatility by having more stable cash flows through collaborative contracts. — Juan Cases, CEO

Q: When do you expect to close the Dornan deal and consolidate it into your business?

A: The closing will proceed as soon as we get the European Union merger-controlled regulations and approval. — Juan Cases, CEO

Q: Why is there a margin difference between Dornan and Turner, given that you say they have the same risk profile and approach?

A: Turner has a mix of advanced technology and general building projects, while Dornan focuses solely on advanced technology, which has higher margins. — Juan Cases, CEO

Q: On Turner and the data center, are you on track to achieve the EUR5 billion run rate of revenues in data centers?

A: Yes, we are on track. The backlog revenue in the first half of 2024 was EUR6.1 billion, with new orders of EUR4 billion, indicating a significant increase year-on-year. — Juan Cases, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.